Graphic Video: Drowned Migrant’s Body Pulled from Texas Border River

Eagle Pass Marine Unit agents pull the body of a drowned migrant to the bank of the Rio Grande. (Twitter Video Screenshot/Thomas Cooper)
Twitter Video Screenshot/Thomas Cooper
Bob Price

A photojournalist captured graphic video of Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents pulling  the body of a drowned migrant to the U.S. bank of the Rio Grande. The incident took place in Eagle Pass, Texas, where migrant drownings are now commonplace.

Independent photojournalist Thomas Cooper working on an assignment with Jorge Ventura Media captured the extremely graphic imagery of Eagle Pass Station Border Patrol agents recovering the body of a recently drowned migrant from the Rio Grande on Wednesday.

The video shows a Border Patrol Marine Unit air boat pulling the body of a drowned migrant to the riverbank near an international border crossing bridge in Eagle Pass. As the boat arrives at the bank, funeral home workers move the body into a plastic bag for transport to the funeral home.

Jorge Ventura Media reported agents searching for the body while they reported from the Mexican side of the river. “The humanitarian crisis is everyday at the southern border,” Ventura wrote.

The swiftly moving waters of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass can be very deceptive and dangerous to migrants attempting to cross the border.

Earlier this month, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted a video showing a migrant boy struggling to survive while crossing the border in this same area. Someone from the Mexican side of the river jumps in to save the boy.

Ventura also tweeted a video earlier this year showing just how dangerous the currents near Eagle Pass can be.

Late in August, Breitbart Texas reported on a single border crossing incident where at least 13 migrants drowned. The migrants were swept away from a large group of migrants by the swift currents of the Rio Grande which was swollen from heavy rains.

