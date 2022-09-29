Graphic Video: Drowned Migrant’s Body Pulled from Texas Border River

A photojournalist captured graphic video of Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents pulling the body of a drowned migrant to the U.S. bank of the Rio Grande. The incident took place in Eagle Pass, Texas, where migrant drownings are now commonplace.

Independent photojournalist Thomas Cooper working on an assignment with Jorge Ventura Media captured the extremely graphic imagery of Eagle Pass Station Border Patrol agents recovering the body of a recently drowned migrant from the Rio Grande on Wednesday.

BREAKING! WARNING EXTREMELY GRAPHIC ⚠️⚠️: The body of an unidentified deceased migrant was pulled out of the Rio Grande river by Border Patrol today in Eagle Pass, TX. pic.twitter.com/T6ZgyvlMuo — Thomas Cooper (@TCoop1800) September 28, 2022

The video shows a Border Patrol Marine Unit air boat pulling the body of a drowned migrant to the riverbank near an international border crossing bridge in Eagle Pass. As the boat arrives at the bank, funeral home workers move the body into a plastic bag for transport to the funeral home.

Jorge Ventura Media reported agents searching for the body while they reported from the Mexican side of the river. “The humanitarian crisis is everyday at the southern border,” Ventura wrote.

Reporting from the deadliest crossing point on the southern border and today we witnessed another drowning of a Honduran national. The sheriff here tells me the migrant deaths are starting to take a toll mentality on the men and women of Maverick County Sheriff’s @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/p5sBgZlxyI — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 29, 2022

The swiftly moving waters of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass can be very deceptive and dangerous to migrants attempting to cross the border.

Earlier this month, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted a video showing a migrant boy struggling to survive while crossing the border in this same area. Someone from the Mexican side of the river jumps in to save the boy.

BREAKING: We just saw a young boy nearly drown while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Eagle Pass, TX. A group tried swimming across, the boy in the blue shirt struggled & went under, began thrashing. Bystander in white shirt on MX side jumped in & saved his life. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/jQkBtabUD5 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2022

Ventura also tweeted a video earlier this year showing just how dangerous the currents near Eagle Pass can be.

Daily illegal crossings in Piedras Negras as migrants cross the river to reach Eagle Pass, Texas. Crossing the river is extremely dangerous we have seen many migrants get swept away by the current and yesterday border patrol had to jump in the water as a migrant nearly drowned pic.twitter.com/HeAg4mzo5w — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) April 7, 2022

Late in August, Breitbart Texas reported on a single border crossing incident where at least 13 migrants drowned. The migrants were swept away from a large group of migrants by the swift currents of the Rio Grande which was swollen from heavy rains.