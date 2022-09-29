Texas Border Pursuit Ends with Deadly Crash in Uvalde

Two people are reported dead and ten others injured in a crash in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday evening. The crash happened after Border Patrol agents reportedly initiated a pursuit of a speeding black truck outside the city.

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez told reporters that Border Patrol agents observed a speeding truck and began pursuing it, KSAT San Antonio reported. The black pickup truck eventually crashed into a tractor-trailer and another vehicle after entering the city. It is not known if the vehicle was still being pursued at the time of the crash.

The crash left two people dead and ten others injured. EMS crews transported the injured to hospitals in Uvalde and San Antonio, the report states. The condition of the injured are not known at this time.

Officials said all of the injured and dead were in the black pickup truck being pursued by Border Patrol. Police officials said they believe migrants were in the truck.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation into the crash and subsequent deaths.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials for additional information regarding the pursuit and crash. Officials referred us to state investigators. Breitbart then reached out to Texas Department of Public Safety officials for comment. An immediate response was not available.

Uvalde is the scene of the Robb Elementary School Shooting in May that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The city is still recovering from the aftermath of that tragic event.

The fatal crash on Wednesday evening took place near a memorial set up in memory of those who died in the shooting.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.