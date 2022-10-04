17 Unaccompanied Children Found at Border in Arizona with Migrant Group

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents found a group of 17 unaccompanied migrant children at the border wall near Lukeville, Arizona. The children were with a group of adult migrants who illegally crossed the border Thursday night.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo of a group of migrants apprehended along the border wall in Arizona. Modlin stated the group included 17 unaccompanied Guatemalan children.

The group of 17 Guatemalan children traveling without a parent or guardian was found with 34 single adult Cuban migrants and one Nicaraguan family unit.

Elsewhere in the sector, Douglas Station Border Patrol agents arrested two U.S. citizen teenagers for smuggling migrants. The agents found one migrant in the trunk of the sedan. A young child was also found sitting on the floor between the legs of the front-seat passenger.

Agents also found a handgun in the glovebox located near the child’s head. The teens were illegally in possession of the handgun.

Near Douglas, AZ, agents arrested two U.S. citizens, 19 and 17, smuggling five migrants last Monday. One was in the trunk, and a small child was between the front passenger’s legs. A firearm was also seized in the glovebox near the child. The driver faces criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/Uhg72wS0J7 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 3, 2022

The agents seized the handgun and arrested the two teenagers, ages 17 and 19.