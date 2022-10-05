Mounted Border Patrol Agent Seriously Injured on Duty in Arizona

A Tucson Sector Horse Patrol Unit Border Patrol agent sustained a serious injury while on patrol near the Arizona-Mexico border. A CBP Air and Marine Operations Blackhawk aircrew airlifted the agent to a Tucson hospital for emergency medical care.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos of a rescue operation after a Casa Grande Horse Patrol agent became injured while on patrol. The photos show agents caring for their fellow agent and carrying him to an awaiting Blackhawk helicopter shortly after the incident on September 29.

The aircrew flew the seriously injured agent to a Tucson-area hospital for emergency care.

Chief Modlin asked the public to keep the agent and his family “in your thoughts and prayers while he recovers.

The agents assigned to horse patrol units play a unique role in the Border Patrol’s mission to secure the border and save lives.

After an incident in the Del Rio Sector during the Haitian migrant crisis, the president and other leaders of the administration harshly criticized horse-mounted agents after photos emerged of the agents attempting to control the riverbank of the Rio Grande in Texas. President Joe Biden falsely accused Del Rio Sector Horse Patrol Unit agents of using horses to run over migrants and of “strapping” them from horseback. The president refused to apologize to the agents despite his accusations being proven to be untrue by federal investigators, Breitbart Texas reported.

Shortly after the negative comments from Biden and other Democrat leaders, agents assigned to the Laredo Sector’s Horse Patrol Unit saved the life of a migrant who was abandoned by human smugglers on a ranch near Hebbronville, Texas.

Horse-mounted agents in Arizona also utilized their skills to stop a dangerous human smuggling incident in the desert.