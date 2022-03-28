Horse-Mounted Agents in Arizona Stop Human Smuggling Incidents near Border

Horse Patrol Units in the Tucson Sector interdicted multiple human smuggling incidents near the border in southern Arizona. In one of the incidents, the horse-mounted agents teamed up with a Border Patrol K-9 team to locate hiding migrants.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted an image of a Border Patrol K-9 enjoying his reward after locating a group of migrants hiding in a culvert under SR-80. Horse Patrol Unit agents assigned to the Douglas Station worked with the K-9 team to arrest the migrants who illegally entered the U.S. and were hiding to avoid apprehension.

Douglas Station #K9 and #Horse Patrol Units worked together to apprehend 10 migrants hiding in a culvert on SR-80. Following a K9 alert, the handler spotted the group and coordinated the apprehension with horse patrol, which prevented anyone from absconding. Outstanding #work. pic.twitter.com/0f5m8Es4FG — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 28, 2022

Elsewhere in the sector, Nogales Station Horse Patrol Unit agents and ATV mounted agents teamed up to apprehend a group of seven migrants in the desert near Rio Rico, Arizona. “Specialty units play an integral role in these remote and rugged areas, but at the end of the day, nothing beats good old fashioned #teamwork,” Chief Modlin tweeted.

Nogales Station #Horse Patrol and #ATV Units apprehended a group of seven migrants in the desert near Rio Rico, AZ. Specialty units play an integral role in these remote and rugged areas, but at the end of the day, nothing beats good old fashioned #teamwork. pic.twitter.com/emLUQKCfVy — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 27, 2022

Tucson Station agents also saw action last week when they stopped a vehicle near Arivaca, Arizona. During an immigration interview the agents found six migrants who were illegally present in the United States, Modlin tweeted. The agents also arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen juvenile, for alleged human smuggling charges. Chief Modlin said the smuggling organizations recruit juvenile drivers through social media.

Near Arivaca, AZ, Tucson Station agents stopped a vehicle and determined a juvenile U.S. citizen was smuggling six migrants. Fortunately, all individuals were #arrested without incident. Smuggling organizations continue to recruit vulnerable juveniles through #SocialMedia. pic.twitter.com/CHUD08nhok — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 27, 2022

