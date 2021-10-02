Horse-Mounted Agents in Texas Rescue Lost Migrant 50 Miles from Border

The U.S. Border Patrol’s Laredo Sector Horse Patrol Unit rescued a migrant who became lost on a ranch approximately 50 miles from the Texas border with Mexico. The agents utilized their horses to search for the migrant and then provided first aid before transporting him.

The Horse Patrol Unit “is an invaluable asset to both agents and people who need assistance,” Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said in a tweet on Friday.

Laredo Sector Horse Patrol Unit provided first aid to a lost individual near Hebbronville, Texas. HPU located the individual and provided first aid to him. HPU is an invaluable asset to both agents and people who need assistance. #BorderSecurity #HonorFirst #SavingLives #HPU pic.twitter.com/vR6BzNljKr — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) October 1, 2021

Hudak said the horse-mounted agents carried out a search for a migrant who was either lost or had been abandoned on a ranch near Hebbronville, Texas. The agents responded to a 911 call reporting a person lost in the brush, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector agents.

Human smugglers utilize the ranches in this area to move migrants around interior immigration checkpoints.

The chief said the agents found the man, a Honduran national, under the brush and provided first aid. They then transported the migrant on horseback, to an awaiting Border Patrol vehicle for processing.

“Every year, many undocumented individuals fall into distress due to the high temperatures as they travel through the arduous south Texas terrain,” Laredo Sector officials said in a written statement. “Fortunately in this incident, agents found the individual and provided him with the first aid needed to avert a heat-related injury.”

Horse Patrol Units of the U.S. Border Patrol have a long history of carrying out migrants rescues in remote and hazardous terrains all along the southwest border. Breitbart Texas regularly reports on the rescues and apprehension of migrants and the seizure of drugs carried out by the men and women of the Border Patrol who serve on horseback.

Horse-mounted agents in the Del Rio Sector recently came under attack by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, other Democrat leaders, and much of the mainstream media after photographs emerged showing agents attempting to stop Haitian migrants from entering the U.S.

Following the now-debunked statements, the journalists who captured the photographs and videos said they never saw any of the agents strike any of the migrants. The New York Times eventually issued a correction on their reporting on the matter.

Despite the lack of evidence, the White House strongly condemned the agents and ordered the Del Rio Sector to stop utilizing Horse Patrol Units.

Breitbart Texas reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Border Patrol officials for information on how many migrant rescues have been carried out so far this fiscal year. CBP officials replied and said that the Department of Homeland Security is fielding all questions related to the Horse Patrol Units.

Despite three requests for information from the Department of Homeland Security, no response has been received.