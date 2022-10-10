Mexican Governments Frame Highway Robbery Scheme with 40 Victims as Fake News

Cartel Chronicles

Mexican officials are trying to deny a large-scale highway robbery where gunmen targeted more than 40 motorists stuck in traffic. Despite cell phone and dashcam videos posted by victims, officials are calling the case “false.”

The case took place last week in the coastal state of Veracruz, along the highway that connects Orizaba with the state of Puebla. The initial version of events revealed that a large number of motorists were forced to stop due to a vehicle accident. Soon after, gunmen on motorcycles arrived and began robbing motorists at gunpoint, Excelsior reported.

Initial reports revealed that the gunmen went vehicle-by-vehicle pointing firearms and demanding valuables. Some of the claims revealed that motorists tried to call 911, but no emergency responses were provided.

Soon after local news outlets reported the massive highway robbery, the Veracruz government issued a short statement calling the information false with no contrary details. Authorities claim that no reports were filed and as such no crime took place.

Puebla Governor Miguel Angel Barbosa framed the robbery claims as fake news spread “by sick minds” trying to fearmonger.

Despite the denials by officials, Mexican news outlets published a dash cam video from a tractor-trailer that captured the moment where a nearby vehicle is before the cameraman is held up as well.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities.  The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.P Mireles” from Tamaulipas. 

