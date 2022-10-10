Mexican Governments Frame Highway Robbery Scheme with 40 Victims as Fake News

Mexican officials are trying to deny a large-scale highway robbery where gunmen targeted more than 40 motorists stuck in traffic. Despite cell phone and dashcam videos posted by victims, officials are calling the case “false.”

The case took place last week in the coastal state of Veracruz, along the highway that connects Orizaba with the state of Puebla. The initial version of events revealed that a large number of motorists were forced to stop due to a vehicle accident. Soon after, gunmen on motorcycles arrived and began robbing motorists at gunpoint, Excelsior reported.

Initial reports revealed that the gunmen went vehicle-by-vehicle pointing firearms and demanding valuables. Some of the claims revealed that motorists tried to call 911, but no emergency responses were provided.

Soon after local news outlets reported the massive highway robbery, the Veracruz government issued a short statement calling the information false with no contrary details. Authorities claim that no reports were filed and as such no crime took place.

#SSPInforma: Con respecto a la publicación que circula en medios de comunicación sobre un asalto en la autopista 150D Orizaba-Puebla, en las Cumbres de Maltrata, Veracruz, esta secretaría estatal aclara que dicha información es falsa. pic.twitter.com/uzd1CBJNQv — SSP Veracruz (@SP_Veracruz) October 7, 2022

Puebla Governor Miguel Angel Barbosa framed the robbery claims as fake news spread “by sick minds” trying to fearmonger.

Es falso el asalto masivo en las Cumbres de Maltrata, aseguró el gobernador de #Puebla, @MBarbosaMX, luego de que en redes sociales circuló un video donde se hace mención sobre la presencia de hombres armados sobre la Autopista Puebla-Veracruz . pic.twitter.com/z6bO6oPpFm — Pulso Regional Mx (@PulsoRegionalMX) October 7, 2022

Despite the denials by officials, Mexican news outlets published a dash cam video from a tractor-trailer that captured the moment where a nearby vehicle is before the cameraman is held up as well.

#Inseguridad: autopista Puebla-Orizaba, de las inseguras del país donde grupos criminales han secuestrado la tranquilidad de los conductores; así registró un conductor el asalto masivo en el punto de “Maltrata-Veracruz” @CAPUFE @GN_MEXICO_ pic.twitter.com/eXQdvZQBKd — RH Comunicaciones (@R_H_Noticias) October 7, 2022

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.P Mireles” from Tamaulipas.