Cartels Taunt Each Other with Videos of Armed Convoys Arriving in Central Mexico

Two of Mexico’s most violent criminal organizations, Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) and Los Zetas, are taunting each other through videos of their armed convoys moving around in the state of San Luis Potosi. The rivals are waging a fierce turf war for the region connecting central Mexico with the northern border states.

The taunting began at the end of September when gunmen from CJNG started posting videos of gunmen in military-style uniforms arriving in San Luis Potosi.

Soon after, CJNG published the second video in Mexquitic, San Luis Potosi, where dozens of gunmen could be seen in branded SUVs. The gunmen cheered the cartel’s name. Through those videos, CJNG announced they would be fighting rivals, particularly a splinter of Old School Zetas, who had taken up the name “Los Alemanes” after their leader Alfredo “Comandante Aleman” Aleman Narvaez.

#Viral || El Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación presume de su poderío en Mexquitic, San Luis Potosí. “Aquí andamos patrullando, puro cuatro letras” pic.twitter.com/2Xf8mRVVuf — Periódico Síntesis (@SintesisMexico) October 1, 2022

Not to be outdone, Los Alemanes started posting their own videos claiming to be the dominant organization in San Luis. In the footage, the gunmen parked approximately a dozen vehicles on the side of the road next to a gas station as they posed for the camera. Mexican authorities do not appear to be intervening as the cartels move gunmen and equipment into the region.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.P. Mireles” from Tamaulipas.