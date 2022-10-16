Report: Mexican Doctor Jailed for Spying in U.S. for Russia Connected to Mexico’s Government

A Mexican doctor serving time in a U.S. prison on charges of spying for Russia is reportedly connected to top officials within the Government of Mexico.

Hector Cabrera Fuentes is a Mexican doctor and scientist who as Breitbart Texas reported, pleaded guilty to espionage charges earlier this year and later received a four-year prison sentence. A new report published by Mexico’s Aristegui Noticias based on an investigation by Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and the Miami Herald revealed that Cabrera Fuentes and his relatives have top-level connections to Mexico’s government. They are also linked to various infrastructure projects with Chinese and Russian financing that would be developed in the Mexican state of Chiapas.

One of the projects that Cabrera and his family are reportedly working on is called the Trans-Isthmic Rail which would promote travel through Mexico’s Southeast region and could rival the Panama Channel. According to the report, Cabrera and his relatives were scheduled to meet at Mexico’s National Palace in 2020 The palace is the office and home of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. However, U.S. authorities arrested him just days before the scheduled meeting on charges of spying on behalf of Russia.

According to Aristegui Noticias, Cabrera lived a double life with a wife and children in Mexico along with a similar family in Russia.

The arrest took place in February 2020 in Miami where he and his Mexican wife had taken photographs of a vehicle used by an individual that was providing information to U.S. intelligence services. Cabrera attempted to obtain additional information about the informant for his Russian handlers.

According to U.S. prosecutors, “The manner in which Fuentes communicated with (a) Russian government official and his undertakings, in this case, are consistent with the tactics of the Russian intelligence services.”

Court documents revealed that Cabrera spent a long time in Russia, lived in Singapore, and had been working for Russian spies since 2019.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

“L.P Contreras” from Mexico City and “C.P Mireles” from Tamaulipas contributed to this report.