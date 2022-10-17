Two Migrants Dead, 12 Injured in Texas Human Smuggling Crash 80 Miles from Border

A human smuggler attempting to avoid arrest fled from police and rolled an overloaded pickup truck killing two migrants and injuring 12 others. The crash took place in Brooks County, Texas, approximately 80 miles inland from the Texas-Mexico border.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez tweeted photos from a rollover crash that resulted from a human smuggler evading apprehension by police.

BROOKS CO – Another tragic fatal human smuggling attempt. A human smuggler was evading from police when the driver lost control & rolled over. 14 illegal immigrants from MX & GT were inside the vehicle resulting in 2 killed & 12 injured – driver fled. @TxDPS is investigating. pic.twitter.com/53SDZGcEo3 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 16, 2022

Olivarez said the driver packed “14 illegal immigrants” from Mexico and Guatemala. Brooks County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop the overloaded vehicle but the driver refused to yield and began driving the Ford F-150 truck at high speed to avoid arrest, a statement from DPS officials revealed.

While attempting to evade arrest, the driver lost control while negotiating a curve at high speeds and crashed the truck by rolling onto a gas pipeline. The rollover crash left two migrants dead and 12 others injured. One migrant died at the scene while the other died after being transported to Christus Spohn Hospital in nearby Kingsville, Texas. The driver reportedly left the scene of the crash.

Emergency crews transported the 12 injured migrants to three separate hospitals in Kingsville, Alice, and Edinburg.

The driver also caused damage to the gas pipeline and other private property during the crash.

The nationalities, ages, and genders of the deceased migrants is not known at this time. Lt. Olivarez told Breitbart Texas they have no leads on the driver who abandoned the dead and injured migrants. DPS troopers are continuing the investigation.

Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez told Breitbart that these kinds of crashes are not uncommon in his county which is not even located along the Texas border with Mexico. These crashes frequently lead to deaths, injuries, and the destruction of private property.

Earlier this year, a fleeing alleged human smuggler crashed into a tractor-trailer while attempting to evade arrest by a deputy, Breitbart Texas reported. That crash resulted in injury to the driver and a migrant. Six other migrants managed to avoid injury, Martinez stated.

Nearly a year earlier, a human smuggler crashed a van into a light pole while attempting to turn too quickly in an overloaded vehicle. Ten people died in the crash and 20 others were injured, Breitbart Texas reported.

So far this year, more than 80 migrants have been found dead in Brooks County, according to reports provided to Breitbart by Sheriff Martinez’s office.