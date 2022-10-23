Texas Elementary School near Border Locks Down as Armed Cartel Member Flees Police

A Texas elementary school near the Mexican border locks down as a man claiming to be a cartel member flees from police while allegedly illegally in possession of a rifle. The man is now in jail facing a federal weapons charge.

A Laredo, Texas, police officer observed a black Ford Fiesta driving the wrong way on a street not far from the Texas-Mexico border. The officer attempted to stop the driver who police say failed to yield and led them on a pursuit, the Laredo Morning Times reported on Saturday.

During the pursuit of the man later determined to be an alleged armed human smuggler, officials at the Santo Niño Elementary School placed the facility on lockdown status, KGNS TV reported.

The vehicle pursuit came to an end a few blocks later when the driver crashed into a stationary object in front of the school. The driver and several people jumped out of the vehicle and began to flee on foot.

Police responding to the scene reported one man jumped from the vehicle carrying what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle, KGNS stated.

The Laredo Morning Times article identified the suspect as 24-year-old Erik Leonel Castro. The man told police he is a member of the Cartel Del Noreste and the Hermanos Pistoleros Latinos gang, a police affidavit reviewed by the local newspaper stated. He also reportedly said he paid a known individual $1,400 for the firearm, later identified as a Rattlesnake Tactical RT-15, approximately two months ago.

Laredo Police say at least three other people bailed out of the vehicle and fled in different directions. None of these subjects were arrested, the local newspaper reported.

A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter crew working the border area under Operation Lone Star provided assistance during the pursuit and foot chase.

Breitbart Texas reached out to officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives regarding the federal weapons charge. Jail records reviewed by Breibart show Castro is currently being held on a U.S. Magistrate warrant. Webb County Court records reviewed by Breitbart show Castro was out on bond when this incident occurred on misdemeanor charges including multiple driving while intoxicated incidents, evading arrest, domestic family violence, and criminal mischief.

A response from BATFE officials was not received by press time.