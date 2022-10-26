577K Fentanyl Pills Seized at Arizona Border Crossing over Weekend

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Nogales Port of Entry over the weekend seized more than 577,000 fentanyl pills in five incidents. The officers also seized cocaine and methamphetamine in two of the incidents.

Office of Field Operations Nogales Port Director Michael W. Humphries tweeted photos of hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills and other drugs seized as smugglers attempted to move them from Mexico into the United States.

On Saturday, CBP officers at the port interdicted three smuggling incidents involving fentanyl pills. In the largest event of the weekend, officers found 297,000 fentanyl pills in frame rails and a false compartment of a car, Humphries stated.

Officers also found 10,400 pills in a woman’s purse and 114,800 pills hidden in the dash of a car. The officers also seized 10.3 pounds of cocaine in the dash.

The next day, officers interdicted two additional smuggling attempts leading to the seizure of 134,200 fentanyl pills in the rocker panels of a car. The second incident involved the seizure of 21,000 fentanyl pills and 60.3 pounds of methamphetamine in the doors and seats of a vehicle.

These are not isolated incidents. About a week earlier, Nogales Port of Entry officers found another 400,000 fentanyl pills in five loads over the weekend. Humphries reported that approximately 30,000 of these pills were the “rainbow” colored pills. The officers also seized 152 pounds of methamphetamine.

This weekend, CBP officers at the Nogales POE stopped 5 loads totaling approx. 400,000 fentanyl pills of which approx. 30,000 were ‘rainbow’ colored, and 152 lbs. of meth. Concealment methods included the back wall of a truck cab, side walls of a vehicle, throughout a pickup. pic.twitter.com/gqEI1NYCVD — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) September 19, 2022

CBO officers seized more than five million fentanyl pills at the Nogales Port Of Entry in the last ninety days, NewsNationNow reported.