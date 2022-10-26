Cartel Gunmen Kill Municipal Police Chief in Mexican Border State

Gunmen shot and killed a municipal transit police chief in the border state of Nuevo Leon Tuesday morning as rival cartels fight for control of the region.

The murder took place in downtown Zuazua when Eduardo Alejandro Galvan Cavazos was driving his personal vehicle to work, law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas. At the time, Galvan Cavazos had his wife with him in the car. Gunmen in a Nissan Versa cut him off and fired multiple times at close range before making an escape.

Local authorities rushed the wounded transit police chief to a hospital where he died.

Zuazua is a suburb in the Monterrey Metropolitan area. The town is a short distance from Highway 85, which connects Monterrey area with the border city of Nuevo Laredo. The region has a history of being controlled by the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas.

The suburb is considered to be one of ultra-growth in the last 15 years, an issue that has made it difficult for law enforcement to ensure safety.

In recent months, local cartel turf wars has led to attacks on law enforcement. Last week, gunmen shot and killed the former police chief of Santa Catarina, Omar Ortiz Alvarado, and five others in Monterrey. In September, gunmen fired into the house of the police chief from Escobedo. No injuries were reported.

In August, a police officer assigned to the security detail of the police chief in Guadalupe sustained a gunshot injury.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.P. De La Garza” from Nuevo León.