Arizona Cops Find 400K Fentanyl Pills During Traffic Stop

Police in Buckeye, Arizona, seized nearly 400,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on a local highway on October 23. The seizure follows the capture of another 577,000 fentanyl pills at an Arizona/Mexico border crossing over the weekend and another 400,000 fentanyl pills the weekend before.

On Sunday, Buckeye Police Department officials tweeted a photo from the seizure of 395,000 fentanyl pills. Buckeye investigators teamed up with the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force to execute a traffic stop on SR 85 southwest of Phoenix.

In addition to seizing the drugs, investigators placed one person arrest for the alleged drug trafficking.

3 fentanyl pill loads on Sat.

10,400 pills in a purse

114,800 pills & 10.3 lbs cocaine in dash

297,000 pills in frame rails and a false compartment of a car. 2 fentanyl pill loads on Sunday

134,200 pills in the rocker panels of a car

21,000 pills & 60.3 lbs meth in doors/seats pic.twitter.com/VFa4pc3xPD — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) October 25, 2022

On the same day as this arrest, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry seized more than 255,000 fentanyl pills and more than 60 pounds of cocaine in vehicles attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico, Breitbart Texas reported. The officers seized another 422,000 the day before at the same port of entry.

These are not isolated incidents. About a week earlier, Nogales Port of Entry officers found another 400,000 fentanyl pills in five loads over the weekend. Humphries reported that approximately 30,000 of these pills were the “rainbow” colored pills. The officers also seized 152 pounds of methamphetamine.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.