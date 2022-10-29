Mexican Migrant Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder of Border Patrol Agent in Arizona

A Mexican migrant who illegally entered the U.S. in Arizona on January 6 pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to attempting to kill a Border Patrol agent. The migrant pointed the agent’s gun at him, slashed at the agent with a knife, and attempted to gouge out his eyes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona reported that 22-year-old Rey David Marquez-Jimenez, a Mexican national illegally present in the United States, pleaded guilty to attempting to murder a Tucson Sector U.S. Border Patrol agent in January.

In the plea agreement, reviewed by Breitbart Texas, Marquez-Jimenez said he knew the man he attacked was a Border Patrol agent. He said he tackled the agent while the agent attempted to place handcuffs on another migrant being arrested.

“I punched Agent (redacted) several times and tried to get his firearm out of its holster,” Marquez-Jimenez said in the agreement. “The firearm came out of the holster and I struggled with Agent (redacted) to gain control of the firearm.”

“At one point I tried to turn the gun towards [the agent]. I then tried to gouge Agent [redacted]’s eyes by pressing my fingers into his eye sockets,” Marquez-Jimenez continued. He said the agent turned face down and he was on top of the agent.

“I held a knife in front of his face and then tried to slash Agent [redacted]’s throat with the knife. The knife did not cut his throat because it caught in Agent [redacted]’s neck gaiter,” the statement continued. “I tried to stab Agent [redacted] in the abdomen.”

Marquez-Jimenez said the agent eventually got control of the knife and he fled from the agent. Other agents apprehended him a short time later. The agent sustained a cut to his hand during the struggle.

“During the struggle, I intended to kill Agent [redacted], Marquez-Jimenez said concluding his statement in the plea agreement.

As part of the plea agreement, Marquez-Jimenez could spend between 60 and 180 months in federal prison. This would be followed by three years of supervised release. He is also subject to being deported to Mexico. A date for the sentencing hearing has not yet been established.