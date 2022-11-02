During the first month of the new fiscal year, Border Patrol agents apprehended approximately 204,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. In October 2021, Agents apprehended a record-setting 159,113 migrants. This October shatters that record with an increase of more than 28 percent.

The apprehension by Border Patrol agents of more than 204,000 migrants in October represents the eighth-straight month where agents apprehended more than 200,000 migrants. The number of apprehensions this October comes from an unofficial report reviewed exclusively by Breitbart Texas.

The El Paso Sector jumped ahead of the Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio Sectors to become the busiest of the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors, the report revealed. El Paso agents apprehended approximately 53,000 migrants. This is up from nearly 14,000 apprehended in October 2021 — an increase of nearly 280 percent.

Del Rio Sector apprehensions fell from 43,000 in September to approximately 42,000 in October. However, the October apprehensions are up by 50 percent over last October’s apprehension of just over 28,200 migrants.

In the Rio Grande Valley Sector, agents apprehended approximately 28,000 migrants. This represents a slight increase from September when agents apprehended 27,863 migrants.

Demographics of migrant apprehensions are shifting along the Rio Grande as Venezuelan migrants appear to be moving in large numbers from the Del Rio Sector to the El Paso Sector. The Del Rio Sector is now seeing increasing numbers of Cuban migrants, according to a source within U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

