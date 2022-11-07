Teen Arrested for Alleged Shooting Threat at Texas Border High School

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Authorities arrested a 16-year-old for allegedly threatening to shoot fellow students attending an end of football season pep rally at C.C. Winn High School via Snapchat. The student was arrested on Friday morning.

According to a law enforcement source familiar with the case, officers from multiple agencies responded to the campus early Friday. A specially trained Border Patrol tactical response team (BORTAC) was mobilized along with Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol troopers.

After receiving a 911 call, Eagle Pass Police began an investigation that resulted in a warrant for the unidentified teen. As responding officers provided security at the campus, the student was located and placed under arrest.

According to Eagle Pass Police Chief Federico Garza Jr., the student was not armed. An investigation concerning any firearms at the student’s home is ongoing.

Despite the arrest on Friday morning, a decision was made to forfeit the football game against San Antonio Southside High School.

Some of the officers responding to the campus, according to the source, were also present at the Robb Elementary School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

During a press conference held by the Eagle Pass Independent School District, Superintendent Samuel Mijares praised the law enforcement response and thanked BORTAC for their quick mobilization. Mijares cautioned parents to warn their children that the school district will pursue criminal charges against any students making violent threats.

Police Chief Garza echoed Mijares, saying his officers have augmented patrols around all campuses.

