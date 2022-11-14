Smugglers Pack Tender-Age Migrant Children in Cargo of SUV near Border in Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a human smuggler who packed a group of migrants into the cargo area of an SUV near the Arizona border with Mexico. The migrants included three tender-aged children.
Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo of camouflage-wearing migrants found in the cargo area of a vehicle stopped Monday, November 7, on SR-85. Ajo Station Border Patrol agents carried out a traffic stop on SR-85 that led to the discovery.
A U.S. citizen smuggler with an extensive criminal record was arrested Monday evening. Following a vehicle stop on SR-85, Ajo Station agents discovered eight migrants under a blanket in the cargo area. Three migrants were children of tender age. The driver faces criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/UTCgXDFDBA
— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 14, 2022
During a vehicle search, the agents found eight migrants hiding under a blanket in the cargo area, Modlin reported. Three of the migrants are said to be tender-age children.
The agents arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen. The driver will face charges related to human smuggling.
On Tuesday evening, a group of 60 migrants surrendered to Ajo Station agents east of Lukeville, AZ. Fifty-six were Cuban citizens, ranging from 5 to 58 years of age.
Smugglers continue to send large groups across the border for profit. pic.twitter.com/dFX8LVqhEG
— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 14, 2022
The following day, Ajo Station agents came upon a group of 60 migrants who crossed the border wall east of Lukeville, Arizona. The group included 56 Cuban nationals ranging in age from five to 58 years, Modlin tweeted.
