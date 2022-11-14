Smugglers Pack Tender-Age Migrant Children in Cargo of SUV near Border in Arizona

Ajo Station agents find tender-age migrant children in cargo area of SUV. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector
Bob Price

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a human smuggler who packed a group of migrants into the cargo area of an SUV near the Arizona border with Mexico. The migrants included three tender-aged children.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo of camouflage-wearing migrants found in the cargo area of a vehicle stopped Monday, November 7, on SR-85. Ajo Station Border Patrol agents carried out a traffic stop on SR-85 that led to the discovery.

During a vehicle search, the agents found eight migrants hiding under a blanket in the cargo area, Modlin reported. Three of the migrants are said to be tender-age children.

The agents arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen. The driver will face charges related to human smuggling.

The following day, Ajo Station agents came upon a group of 60 migrants who crossed the border wall east of Lukeville, Arizona. The group included 56 Cuban nationals ranging in age from five to 58 years, Modlin tweeted.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

