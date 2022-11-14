Smugglers Pack Tender-Age Migrant Children in Cargo of SUV near Border in Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a human smuggler who packed a group of migrants into the cargo area of an SUV near the Arizona border with Mexico. The migrants included three tender-aged children.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo of camouflage-wearing migrants found in the cargo area of a vehicle stopped Monday, November 7, on SR-85. Ajo Station Border Patrol agents carried out a traffic stop on SR-85 that led to the discovery.

During a vehicle search, the agents found eight migrants hiding under a blanket in the cargo area, Modlin reported. Three of the migrants are said to be tender-age children.

The agents arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen. The driver will face charges related to human smuggling.

The following day, Ajo Station agents came upon a group of 60 migrants who crossed the border wall east of Lukeville, Arizona. The group included 56 Cuban nationals ranging in age from five to 58 years, Modlin tweeted.