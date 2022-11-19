Two Child Sex Offenders Arrested in Single Day Crossing Border into Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two previously deported child sex offenders on Veterans Day. One of the migrants arrested while attempting to avoid apprehension, a Salvadoran National, has a criminal conviction from a New York court for raping a disabled child.

Uvalde Station agents working ranches near an interior border checkpoint on Veterans Day apprehended a migrant attempting to avoid apprehension by circumventing the checkpoint. Agents identified the man as 37-year-old Saul Reynaldo Mendoza-Reyes, a Salvadoran national.

On Veterans Day, Del Rio Sector agents arrested 2 Child Sex Offenders. These criminals have convictions for heinous crimes like “sexual abuse of a child” & “rape of a disabled minor.”

Protecting our border & our communities is a 24/7 is our priority!

More:https://t.co/kLxtkUdtoX pic.twitter.com/92fFHNLLWS — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) November 18, 2022

A records check uncovered a 2012 conviction by a New York court for the rape of a disabled minor. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations officers deported the Salvadoran national in 2018.

The same day, Eagle Pass North Station agents apprehended a group ten migrants attempting to avoid apprehension near Quemado, Texas. During processing, the agents identified one of the migrants as 22-year-old Pedro Ulloa-Cordova, a Mexican national.

A biometric background investigation led to the discovery of an aggravated felony conviction by a Utah court for sexual abuse of a child. ICE officers deported the Mexican national most recently in 2021, officials stated.

The two previously deported sex offenders were part of nearly 10,000 migrants apprehended in this region of the border during the last week.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a video report listing the apprehension of 9,962 migrants in a single week. In addition, another 2,429 migrants are counted as known got-aways.

The agents managed to interdict 79 loads of migrants being smuggled and apprehended 18 large groups. The Del Rio Sector continues to lead Border Patrol sectors in the apprehension of large groups.

Agents in this sector apprehended approximately 42,000 migrants in October. This is approximately 50 percent higher than October 2021, Breitbart Texas reported.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.