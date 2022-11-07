Agents assigned to the five Texas-based Border Patrol sectors apprehended more than 130,000 migrants during the first month of the new fiscal year, according to a source operating within U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This represents approximately 63 percent of all apprehensions along the U.S.-Mexico Border in October.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Del Rio, Big Bend, and El Paso Sectors apprehended slightly more than 130,000 migrants in October, according to an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. This comes on the tail of 1.26 million migrant apprehensions in these sectors during all of Fiscal Year 2022, which ended on September 30. `

In October 2021, agents in the Texas-based border sectors apprehended 98,646 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. This October’s apprehension of more than 130,000 migrants marks a record-shattering increase of nearly 32 percent. In October 2020, shortly before the election of President Joe Biden, agents in these sectors apprehended only 46,114 migrants.

This October’s apprehensions of 130,000 migrants in the Texas-based border sectors is down slightly from the 136,314 migrant apprehensions in September.

The El Paso Sector jumped ahead of the Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio Sectors to become the busiest of the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors, the report revealed. El Paso agents apprehended approximately 53,000 migrants. This is up from nearly 14,000 apprehended in October 2021 — an increase of nearly 280 percent.

Del Rio Sector apprehensions fell from 43,000 in September to approximately 42,000 in October. However, the October apprehensions are up by 50 percent over last October’s apprehension of just over 28,200 migrants.

In the Rio Grande Valley Sector, agents apprehended approximately 28,000 migrants. This represents a slight increase from September when agents apprehended 27,863 migrants.

The Laredo and Big Bend Sectors followed with nearly 6,000 and 1,300 migrant apprehensions respectively.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.