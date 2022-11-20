California Human Smuggler Arrested After Pursuit near Border in Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a human smuggler from California following a high-speed pursuit in Val Verde County. The troopers found 14 migrants following the chase.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez tweeted a video showing troopers engaged in a high-speed pursuit of a suspected human smuggler’s white Chevrolet in Val Verde County.

A human smuggler led a @TxDPS Trooper on a high-speed chase on US 277 in Val Verde Co. The driver crashed into a ranch fence & bailed out along w/ 14 illegal immigrants. The driver, from California, was arrested for human smuggling. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/irbJs7NImk — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 17, 2022

The driver refuse to stop when the trooper activated his emergency lights. During the pursuit, a person stood up from the bed as if to jump out of the moving vehicle, Olivarez said in a statement provided to Breitbart Texas. The driver eventually crashed through a rancher’s gate and continued on the dirt road.

The driver eventually stopped and jumped out with three other migrants. Border Patrol agents responded to the area and helped the trooper found up the driver and a total of 14 migrants with the assistance of a K-9 team.

The agents identified the migrants as 12 adults and a 14-year-old minor.

Troopers placed the driver, Eduardo Rodriguez Velasquez, under arrest for smuggling of persons likelihood of serious bodily injury or dearth, evading arrest, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass. Officials say the driver is a resident of Hollywood, California.

A second event took place in Kinney County, Texas, when a trooper stopped a man driving a rented transit van. The driver told the trooper he was giving the migrants a ride to the Border Patrol station or a DPS office. His story did not hold up during the interview and the trooper arrested Joshua Hernandez, a resident of Austin, Texas, for smuggling of persons and possession of marijuana.

A @TxDPS Trooper stopped a transit van on US 90 in Kinney Co. The driver, of Austin, stated he was dropping off the passengers (14) at the Border Patrol in Bracketville. He was arrested for smuggling 14 illegal immigrants. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/ABXT5st6d8 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 18, 2022

The migrants included 12 adults and two juveniles.

