Large Migrant Group Apprehended in Arizona near Border Wall

Ajo Station Border Patrol agents apprehend a group of 56 migrants near the border wall west of Lukeville, AZ. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector
Bob Price

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a large group of migrants along the border wall west of Lukeville, Arizona, coming from eight nations.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted an image of a large group of migrants found by Ajo Station Border Patrol agents. The agents took the group into custody and transported them to the station for processing.

“Large groups present many challenges, but Tucson Sector agents remain steadfast,” Modlin stated.

Agents identified the migrants as citizens of eight different countries. The group consisted of single adults and family units, the Tucson Sector chief reported.

Elsewhere in the Tucson Sector, an off-duty Douglas Station agent observed suspected migrants being loaded into the rear of a white Toyota SUV. The agent notified on-duty agents who initiated a traffic stop and found 11 migrants packed into the SUV.

The agents took the migrants into custody and arrested the U.S. citizen driver on human smuggling charges.

At another location, Douglas Station agents came upon an SUV that had crashed and rolled. A search of the area led to the apprehension of six migrants. Two of the migrants required medical attention, Modlin tweeted.

“Smugglers driving overcrowded vehicles endanger the motoring public,” the sector chief stated. The crash is being investigated by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

