Large Migrant Group Apprehended in Arizona near Border Wall

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a large group of migrants along the border wall west of Lukeville, Arizona, coming from eight nations.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted an image of a large group of migrants found by Ajo Station Border Patrol agents. The agents took the group into custody and transported them to the station for processing.

Ajo Station agents encountered 56 migrants west of Lukeville, AZ, Monday. Comprised of adults and family units from eight different countries, the group was taken into custody without incident. Large groups present many challenges, but Tucson Sector agents remain steadfast. pic.twitter.com/vn2kI4A6BC — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 18, 2022

“Large groups present many challenges, but Tucson Sector agents remain steadfast,” Modlin stated.

Agents identified the migrants as citizens of eight different countries. The group consisted of single adults and family units, the Tucson Sector chief reported.

Elsewhere in the Tucson Sector, an off-duty Douglas Station agent observed suspected migrants being loaded into the rear of a white Toyota SUV. The agent notified on-duty agents who initiated a traffic stop and found 11 migrants packed into the SUV.

An off-duty Tucson Sector agent reported suspected migrants loading into an #SUV near Douglas, AZ, last Friday. Agents located and stopped the vehicle, arresting a U.S. citizen driver smuggling 11 migrants. The driver faces criminal charges. Outstanding #vigilance. pic.twitter.com/DcNN6Btr4i — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 17, 2022

The agents took the migrants into custody and arrested the U.S. citizen driver on human smuggling charges.

At another location, Douglas Station agents came upon an SUV that had crashed and rolled. A search of the area led to the apprehension of six migrants. Two of the migrants required medical attention, Modlin tweeted.

Near Douglas, AZ, an abandoned vehicle was located by Tucson Sector agents after it crashed on Friday. Six migrants were later apprehended. Two required #EMS care. @cc_sheriff is investigating the crash. Smugglers driving overcrowded vehicles endanger the motoring public. pic.twitter.com/fvX6iueT7d — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 17, 2022

“Smugglers driving overcrowded vehicles endanger the motoring public,” the sector chief stated. The crash is being investigated by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.