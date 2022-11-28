Top Sinaloa Cartel Hitman Murdered in Mexican Prison Riot

A top Sinaloa cartel hitman died during a prison riot with another associate in Mexico. The hitman was linked to murders and the rescue of one of the sons of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman from authorities.

In recent days, inmates murdered two Sinaloa Cartel members inside the Aguaruto State Prison during what state officials described as a riot. One of the murdered inmates was identified as 26-year-old Audelo “N” also known as “El Panda.” The second inmate was identified as 39-year-old Isaias “N,” Infobae reported. Under Mexican law, authorities do not release last names.

In the aftermath of the riot, Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya tried to minimize the case by describing it as a common occurrence between “members of different groups.” Rocha avoided using the name Sinaloa Cartel.

El Panda is believed to be one of the main hitmen who took part in a large-scale rescue operation by the Sinaloa Cartel known as the Culiacanazo. The rescue operation took place after Mexican authorities arrested Ovidio “El Raton” Guzman. Soon after, the Sinaloa Cartel mobilized hundreds of gunmen to Culiacan and threatened a massacre unless El Raton was released.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ordered authorities to release Ovidio Guzman, drawing allegations of collusion with the criminal organization.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “E.F. Robles” from Jalisco.