120 Migrants Apprehended at Arizona Border Crossing

Tucson Sector agents find 122 migrants along the border wall near Lukeville, Arizona. (U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents encountered two groups of migrants along the border wall near Lukeville, Arizona, after they crossed the border from Mexico. Elsewhere in the sector, agents interdicted two other human smuggling incidents.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos of two groups of migrants apprehended on Tuesday along the border wall near the Lukeville Port of Entry. The two groups included 122 migrants from at least nine separate nations. Ajo Station agents took the migrants into custody without incident.

Further east, Nogales Station agents responded to a section of the border after technology detected two migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. Agents responded to the area and observed an SUV in the area. The driver of the SUV abruptly stopped and attempted to flee, Chief Modlin tweeted.

The agents arrested the driver and then found two migrants inside the SUV. The agents also placed the migrants in custody.

Douglas Station agents also became involved in a human smuggling interdiction effort when they attempted to stop a silver pickup truck with a covered bed. The driver fled at extreme speeds as he attempted to flee from the agents, Modlin tweeted.

As the pursuit continued and approached the city of Douglas, Arizona, The agents deactivated their lights and siren due to dangers presented to the community.

The agents later found the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, the agents discovered seven migrants including two unrestrained small children, Modlin reported. Under the truck bed’s cover, the agents found six additional migrants. All 13 migrants, including the two young children, are identified as Mexican nationals.

