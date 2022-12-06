Exclusive: 4 Migrants Die in Rollover Crash After Texas Police Chase near Border

Four migrants were killed after being ejected from a vehicle fleeing Texas Department of Public Safety troopers near Brackettville, Texas, Tuesday.

A law enforcement source tells Breitbart Texas that the troopers attempted to stop the vehicle on Highway 90, eight miles east of Brackettville. The driver led authorities on a high-speed chase and ultimately lost control. Another four migrants were critically injured in the pursuit and are being flown to area hospitals for treatment.

The smuggler, driving a Ford Expedition, attempted to avoid a tire deflation device. Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe said the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll several times. At least eight migrant passengers were ejected from the vehicle as it rolled into an irrigation ditch.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol. There is no word on the condition of the suspected smuggler as of press time.

This article will be updated as more details emerge.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.