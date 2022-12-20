Mexico Arrests Brother of Jalisco Cartel’s Supreme Boss

Mexican authorities arrested the brother of the supreme leader of Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) Tuesday. The move comes at a time when that criminal organization continues to be responsible for a large part of the violence in Mexico.

The arrest took place on early Tuesday morning in Tlajomulco, Jalisco, when military forces arrested Antonio “Tony Montana” Oseguera Cervantes, a brother of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the supreme leader of CJNG, a statement from Mexico’s military revealed. Tlajomulco is just south of the Guadalajara metropolitan area.

According to the prepared statement, Antonio was in charge of logistics, money laundering, purchasing weapons in a large-scale fashion, and attack planning against rivals.

Authorities claim that they were able to track down Antonio to a house he used as a base of operation. During the raid they seized six handguns, a rifle, cocaine, and other items.

The arrest comes days after gunmen suspected of being part of Cartel Jalisco New Generation kidnapped Mexican Army Colonel Jose Isidro Grimaldo. The officer’s tortured body was found days after his kidnapping near Guadalajara. Since then, Mexico’s government has claimed the colonel was not killed and remains missing.

The CJNG is also linked to the killing of another Mexican military official in Zacatecas. In November, gunmen killed General Jose Silvestre Urzua Padilla, the regional commander of the National Guard. That death took place as Urzua Padilla was leading a raid targeting corrupt police officers tied to kidnappers working for CJNG.

