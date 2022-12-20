Texas Governor Deploys 400 National Guardsmen to El Paso Border Crisis

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the deployment of 400 National Guardsmen to El Paso. They are ordered to provide additional security measures in the increasing humanitarian crisis where migrants are sleeping on the streets of El Paso in freezing conditions.

The Texas Military Department tweeted photos of two C-130J aircraft arriving in El Paso with approximately 400 National Guard soldiers. The stated mission for the deployment is to assist in “deterring illegal migrants from Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, into the United States.”

A statement from the Texas Military Department states the National Guard deployed the 606th Military Police Battalion to “safeguard the border and repel and turn-back illegal immigrants.” The soldiers are being deployed under Governor Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security mission.

Texas officials told Breitbart that the deployment is in response to the Disaster Declaration issued by El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser on Saturday.

The mayor issued the declaration as migrants released by Border Patrol officials were forced to sleep on the streets of El Paso in freezing weather conditions. El Paso Sector Border Patrol officials released more than 10,000 migrants in El Paso during the past week.

A dashboard published by the City of El Paso indicates that Border Patrol agents continue to apprehend nearly 1,600 migrants per day. More than 600 are being released to the city on a daily basis.

Texas military officials also have a response team from the 236th Military Police Company on standby to deploy to other parts of the Texas-Mexico border where surges could occur if Title 42 is ended.

A court-ordered end of Title 42 this week was put on hold by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday. The justice ordered the hold while the court decides if it will hear the appeal brought by Republican attorneys general from 19 states.

Despite the hold by the Supreme Court, city and state officials continue to plan for a massive migrant surge all along the Texas-Mexico border, a state official told Breitbart Monday night.