Mexican Human Smuggler Busted with Five Migrants in Arizona near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican national after finding him with five smuggled migrants on December 27. The incident began as Nogales police officers initiated a traffic stop on the suspected human smuggler’s SUV and called Border Patrol for assistance.

An agent assigned to the Nogales Station responded to a call for assistance from a Nogales police officer who stopped a suspected human smuggler, according to a tweet from Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin on Monday.

A Nogales Station agent responded to assist @NogalesPoliceAz with a vehicle stop on December 27. The agent determined the driver, a Mexican citizen, was smuggling five other migrants. All occupants of the vehicle were arrested, and no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/kjlalhUzVU — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 2, 2023

The agent conducted an immigration interview and identified the driver as a Mexican citizen. The Mexican man allegedly attempted to smuggle five migrants into the U.S. interior. Agents arrested the alleged human smuggler and transported the migrants to the station for processing.

Over the Christmas weekend, Ajo Station agents apprehended two large migrant groups near Lukeville, Arizona. The 166 migrants came to Arizona from six different countries, Chief Modlin tweeted.

Between Sunday and Monday, Ajo Station agents encountered two large groups totaling 166 migrants near Lukeville. Most were adults and family units from six different countries. Tucson Sector agents handle large groups with the upmost professionalism and compassion. pic.twitter.com/Rk1XQl9vWE — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) December 31, 2022

During the month of December, Tucson Sector agents apprehended more than 22,000 migrants, according to an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. Agents in the Yuma Sector to the west and the El Paso Sector to the east apprehended 31,000 and 56,000 respectively.

Between the three contiguous sectors, agents apprehended more than 109,000 migrants in December.

