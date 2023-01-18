1.5 Tons of Marijuana Seized at Texas Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 1.5 tons of marijuana at a South Texas port of entry on January 14. Officials reported the value of the drugs to be in excess of $7.5 million.

CBP officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas, observed a 2004 Freightliner tractor-trailer approaching for inspection for entry into the United States from Mexico, according to a statement from Laredo Field Office officials. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection station.

A search of the trailer by a K-9 team and non-intrusive inspection systems led to the discovery of the possibility of drugs being smuggled in a commercial shipment of cotton candy.

A physical search of the trailer led to the discovery of 3,373.51 pounds of what is believed to be marijuana. Officials report the value of the load to be $7,546,946.

The officers seized the drugs. The smuggling incident is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations special agents, officials stated.

“World Trade Bridge officers have maintained a robust enforcement posture and seized this significant marijuana load in the cargo environment,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP remains committed to advancing CBP’s priority border security mission while effectively facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

Mother Lode: @DFOLaredo @CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry seize $931K in unreported currency during outbound inspection. @HSI_SanAntonio special agents arrested the driver. Read more here: https://t.co/Xno9ZsnM71 pic.twitter.com/5FUeC3YKvU — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) January 11, 2023

A few days earlier, CBP officers assigned to the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge seized more than $930,000 in undeclared currency being smuggled from Texas into Mexico, Breitbart Texas reported.