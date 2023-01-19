Mexican authorities arrested seven members of a Sinaloa Cartel cell linked to murders and other violent crimes in the border state of Baja California over the past weekend.

Authorities in Baja California announced the arrest of a man known as Martin Ivan aka “El Guacho or Pica Gomas” near the town of La Rumorosa. The man is described as the leader of Los Plebes cell of the Sinaloa Cartel — a group linked to a spike in local crime.

Last week, Los Plebes were believed behind a shooting against hikers in La Rumorosa. According to Semanario Zeta, that attack took place on January 7, when gunmen in at least 8 SUVs began firing. The hikers sought cover and stayed on the ground until the gunmen left the scene. The gunfire did not strike the hikers.

During a news conference this week by the Baja California Attorney General’s Office, authorities revealed that El Guacho is linked to murders, including one from November when gunmen kidnapped three teens, killing one. Authorities believe the gunmen mistook the teens for rivals. According to General Leopoldo Tizoc Aguilar Durán, the head of Baja California’s State Police, El Guacho also has arrest warrants out of Sinaloa for murder.

La #SSCBC a través de la #FuerzaEstatal, desplegó un operativo especial en el poblado de La Rumorosa, teniendo como resultado la detención de Martin Ivan “N” alias “El Guacho” o “El Pica Goma”. pic.twitter.com/GlzXvOVo2b — Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana Baja California (@SeguridadBC) January 14, 2023

One day after the arrest of El Guacho, authorities arrested six gunmen also believed to be part of Los Plebes, Infobae reported. The gunmen are believed to have taken part in attacks under orders from their Guacho.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “E.F. Robles” from Jalisco.