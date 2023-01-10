Republican Files Articles of Impeachment Against Alejandro Mayorkas

The articles of impeachment have been filed to the House Judiciary Committee.

“His willful actions have eroded our immigration system, undermined border patrol morale, and jeopardized American national security. He has violated the law and it is time for him to go,” Fallon continued.

Fox News reported last week that Fallon’s one article of impeachment claimed that Mayorkas has failed to carry out the Secure the Fence Act of 2006. The law requires Mayorkas to maintain “operational control over the entire international land and maritime borders of the United States.”

The second article alleged Mayorkas “in violation of his constitutional oath, willfully provided perjurious, false, and misleading testimony to Congress.” The article cites Mayorkas’s testimony during two congressional hearings in which he claimed that the border was secure.

The third and final impeachment article claims that Mayorkas “publicly and falsely slandered” border agents who were accused of whipping Haitian migrants near the southern border.

In late November, near the southern border, then-House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called on Mayorkas to resign or possibly face an impeachment inquiry.

“If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action and every failure and will determine whether we can begin impeachment inquiry,” McCarthy said.