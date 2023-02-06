8 Mexico City Cops Arrested on Extortion, Kidnapping Charges

Eight police officers in Mexico City face kidnapping charges in connection with a fake raid that they used to allegedly kidnap a victim and demand an extortion fee last week.

The Mexico City’s Attorney General’s Office announced the arrests of eight local police officers identified as Daniel, Alfredo, Luz Andrea, Jennifer, Irving, Joel, Ángel Iván, and Roberto on kidnapping and extortion charges. Mexican law does not allow the last names of arrested individuals to be shared with the public.

According to Milenio, the offending incident took place on February 10, when the officers raided a restaurant on the Puebla neighborhood and claimed that they were going to arrest and turn over for prosecution several employees unless a $150,000 peso ($7,800 USD) bribe was paid.

After the raid, the employees and restaurant owners filed a complaint with an internal affairs unit of Mexico City Police.

Allegations of public corruption by Mexico City police officers are not uncommon. Last month, Breitbart Texas reported on the arrest of a ranking boss with Union de Tepito Cartel who claimed to use Mexico City investigators to transport drugs in police vehicles.

In July 2022, authorities in Naucalpan fired 87 police officers on allegations of theft, extortion, and corruption.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “E.F. Robles” from Jalisco and “L.P. Contreras” from Mexico City.