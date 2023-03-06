Border Patrol Agent Faces Blindness, Brain Damage After Checkpoint Crash

The injuries suffered by a Border Patrol agent after being struck by a suspected impaired motorcyclist in December is now known. The agent faces the possibility of blindness along with other serious medical issues. The agent was inspecting vehicles at a highway checkpoint near Tombstone, Arizona, at the time of the incident.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, A Border Patrol agent was critically injured after a motorcyclist slammed into a barricade. The motorcycle and rider were sent flying into the air. The agent was struck in the chest and head by the motorcycle. A source within CBP told Breitbart Texas the driver appeared extremely intoxicated. The checkpoint is located near the intersection of Arizona State Route 80 and Arizona State Route 82, north of Tombstone.

According to a report by the Arizona Daily Independent, the injuries include the loss of vision in one eye and, potentially, complete blindness. The unidentified agent also suffered fractures to his face and eye sockets. He also suffered a brain injury caused by damage to his carotid artery. The agent’s injuries were initially described as critical after being flown to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson.

According to the Daily Independent, the motorcyclist was identified in court documents as Derek M. Roberts who was also flown to Banner for his injuries. Roberts was later indicted on seven counts of felony aggravated assault, criminal damage, and driving while impaired.

Records show Roberts has remained in the Cochise County Jail since his arrest. The case is being prosecuted by Lori Zucco of the Cochise County Attorney’s Office. His next hearing is scheduled for Monday; however, a public defender has requested a postponement.

According to the Arizona Daily Independent, prosecutors intend to allege aggravating factors during Roberts trial to include the severity of injuries and Roberts’ two prior DUI convictions.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.