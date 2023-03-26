Two Cuban Migrants Crash-Land Ultralight at Key West International Airport

Operations at Key West International Airport in Florida came to a halt briefly on Saturday morning when two Cuban migrants crash-landed a motorized ultralight aircraft on the runway. Miami Sector Border Patrol agents responded and took the two Cuban nationals into custody.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials tweeted photos showing the scene at the Key West airport showing the ultralight on the active runway after the illegal landing at a controlled airport.

Migrants land at Key West International Airport: https://t.co/RmY672b0bj pic.twitter.com/Y5D95hcL8g — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) March 25, 2023

Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar tweeted photos of the seized aircraft. The damage from the crash-landing can be seen in the photos.

: Two Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after landing at the Key West International Airport onboard a powered hang glider. No reported injuries. We appreciate the support from @mcsonews.#Breaking #Saturday #KeyWest #Cuba pic.twitter.com/KqqFlYqie1 — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) March 25, 2023

Responding Border Patrol agents took the two Cuban migrants into custody.

Seaplane pilot Nick Pontecorvo got an unexpected closeup view of the ultralight as he returned from a trip over the local reefs, Keys News reported.

These do not include the nearly 6,000 Cuban nationals apprehended at sea by U.S. Coast Guard crews, Breitbart Texas reported.

Coast Guard officials report that since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,740 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

