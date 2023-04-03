EXCLUSIVE: Known Migrant Got-Aways Top 400K in Past Six Months

A Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas shows that more than 400,000 migrants are classified as known got-aways during the first six months of Fiscal Year 2023. The report shows more than 60,000 got-aways in March.

Breitbart Texas obtained an unofficial Border Patrol report that indicates more than 400,000 migrants crossed the border illegally between ports of entry and were not apprehended by agents in the field. The report shows the number of got-aways in March jumped from nearly 51,000 in February to more than 60,000 in March.

Migrant got-aways are a conservative estimate of the number of migrants who are seen crossing the border but cannot be apprehended at the time, migrants that are part of a group that is partially apprehended, or by estimating numbers based upon tracks found in smuggling areas.

The estimated number of known got-aways during the first six months of Fiscal Year 23, which began on October 1, 2022, topped 400,000, the report reviewed by Breitbart News reveals. This is up by more than 30 percent over the same period in FY22 when officials estimated there were just under 300,000 known got-aways.

The Tucson Sector reported the highest number of got-aways. The nearly 18,000 got-aways represent a small increase over last March’s report. El Paso also leads the year-to-date numbers with more than 106,000 estimated known got-aways.

This is followed by the El Paso Sector (just over 15,000) and the Del Rio Sector (nearly 11,000). El Paso leads the year-to-date got-away numbers with more than 122,000 estimated known got-aways.

In March, Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 161,000 migrants who crossed the border between ports of entry. This, combined with the March got-aways brings the total number of known border crossers in March to more than 220,000 migrants.

Editor’s Note: All numbers reported above for March 2023 apprehensions and got-aways come from unofficial Border Patrol reports obtained by Breitbart Texas. These numbers are subject to change when CBP releases the official Southwest Land Border Encounters Report later this month.