219 Haitian Migrants Found on Overloaded Sailing Vessel in Caribbean

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew spotted a sailing vessel in the Caribbean headed to the United States with a large group of migrants onboard. The aircrew directed U.S. Coast Guard crews to intercept the vessel headed to the United States with more than 200 migrants on the severely overloaded boat.

CBP AMO Southeast Region Director John Priddy tweeted a pair of photos showing a severely overloaded sailing vessel in the Caribbean region headed toward the U.S. on April 5. The AMO aircrew contacted U.S. Coast Guard Southeast officials who dispatched a response team to an area near Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas.

Coast Guard vessels responded to the area and made contact with the board. On board, the Coast Guard found 219 migrants, Coast Guard officials tweeted.

The Coast Guard crews took the 219 Haitian migrants into custody and transported them to Bahamanian immigration officials for processing.

By the end of February (the last month of available reporting), Coast Guard officials successfully interdicted more than 3,200 Haitian migrants at sea.

The Coast Guard reported prior year apprehensions to include:

7,175 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

