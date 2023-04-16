Missing South Texas Woman Found Murdered in Border State in Mexico

A woman from South Texas who traveled to Mexico to visit relatives during Easter became the latest victim of murder in the border state of Nuevo Leon. After being missing for several days, authorities confirmed the discovery of her body on a ranch in that border state.

The Nuevo Leon Attorney General’s Office confirmed the discovery of a body identified as 20-year-old Bionce Jazmin Anaya Cortez from Mission, Texas, on Saturday night. Authorities found the woman’s body on Friday in the municipality of General Bravo after searching three different properties. The body was located on a ranch near the town of El Verde. According to authorities, Anaya Cortez died from contusions to the head and back area.

Anaya Cortez went missing on April 6, after she traveled from Mission to Nuevo Leon to visit various relatives in the municipality of China.

The murder comes at a time when Nuevo Leon has experienced an ongoing wave of murders and kidnappings as the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas tries to take new smuggling territories away from the Gulf Cartel while also trying to hold on to their local drug distribution areas while the Sinaloa Cartel tries to move in.

The ongoing cartel turf war in the northern part of Nuevo Leon has already led to numerous disappearances and murders. On February 25, three other women who were Mexican citizens but were living in South Texas went missing while driving south toward China to sell used clothing. Since that day, the fate of Marina Pérez Ríos, Maritza Trinidad Pérez Ríos y Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, remains unknown.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.