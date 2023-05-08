FBI Joins Investigation into Alleged Sex Assault of 6-Year-Old Girl in NW Texas School

Officials with the Plainview, Texas, Independent School District announced they are working with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies regarding the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in an elementary school. An IT staff member reportedly discovered a video of the attack on a school iPad.

In a statement from the Plainview Independent School District (PISD), officials stated:

Plainview ISD and local law enforcement are now working with the FBI regarding the incident that occurred at South Elementary. We appreciate the support of the FBI and of their resources to evaluate the multitude of circumstances surrounding the incident. Furthermore, the police investigation has been submitted to the Hale County District Attorney’s Office for evaluation.

The district also canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday due to threats of violence regarding the handling of the incident by school officials, EverythingLubbock.com reported.

The incident came to light in April when the little girl’s family noticed her having nightmares and refusing to go to school, MyHighPlains.com reported. This led to the discovery of an incident that reportedly occurred on April 18 when some recorded the girl being force to perform sex acts under a desk in the classroom.

KCBD NBC11 reports:

“She’s in distress, she’s like ‘my stomach hurts. I just want to lay down,’” [Heather Gonzales, an older cousin of the girl said]. “You can tell something’s wrong with her. So, they said ‘what’s going on? What happened?’” That is when the child told her cousin that a boy exposed himself to her in the lunch line at school. Unfortunately, that was not the most disturbing part of the six-year-old girl’s story. The girl claimed a student pulled her under a desk and forced her to perform a sex act during class more than a week before. The incident was reportedly recorded by another student on a school iPad. The video reportedly showed the young girl doing her best to fight back.

Parents in the district organized protests for the school’s handling of the incident, KCBD reported. After the weekend, the school district shut down classes claiming threats had been made against the schools in the district.

The district said it is working with the FBI and the Hale County District Attorney’s Office regarding the case.

Also involved in the matter is the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism division, MyPlainview.com reported. ” The district is working with those two entities to, “assess the containment and continued viability of threats of violence made state-wide and nationally against South Elementary and PISD educators,” the local news outlet reported.