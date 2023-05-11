Video Shows Biden Admin Dumping Migrants on Texas Border City Streets

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Federal authorities under the Biden administration released hundreds of migrants onto the streets of Brownsville, Texas, with notices to appear in court for future hearings. While government officials claim to be taking a hard line on asylum seekers, for the migrants being released, the journey is seen as a success.

Breitbart Texas watched as approximately every 30 minutes white unmarked buses would pull up and drop off dozens of migrants at the Brownsville bus station. From there, the migrants were released and moved along to purchase tickets to travel to their final destination.

As the buses pulled up, migrants already at the bus station would make their way toward the bus to see if their relatives were inside.

The release of the migrants comes just hours before the Biden administration will end Title 42 removals — a move that is expected to cause a spike in irregular migration as thousands of migrants continue to make their way north through Mexico.

In just the past three days, Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector apprehended more than 9,000 migrants in the past three days, Breitbart Texas reported on Thursday. Nearly 3,000 were apprehended on Wednesday alone. These contributed to the nearly 31,000 migrants apprehended along the entire southwest border during the three-day period ending Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed an additional 545 members of a Texas National Guard “Tactical Border Force” in response to the renewed migrant surge along the Texas border with Mexico.

“Biden sent 1,500 troops to the border to do paperwork,” Abbott tweeted. “I deployed elite trained soldiers to defend Texas.”

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Bob Price contributed to this report.