Narco-Terrorist Cartel Delivers Mother’s Day Presents in Mexico

One of Mexico’s most violent criminal organizations delivered small appliances as Mother’s Day gifts to dozens of women in low-income neighborhoods. The deliveries arrived in various cities in the Mexican state of Michoacan as a way to earn public support.

The incidents took place this week in seven cities in the Mexican state of Michoacan where gunmen from Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) were able to move with complete impunity as they carried their rifles while they delivered the presents.

The gift deliveries took place in the Michoacan towns of La Piedad, Churintzio, Zináparo, Numarán, Yurécuaro, Tanhuato, and Zacapu.

Cell phone video recorded by gunmen and shared on social media captured the scenes as local women receive the appliances and some chant “Mencho” — the nickname of CJNG’s leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera.

One of the gunmen who is off camera can be heard telling the women that the presents came from Mencho to celebrate Mother’s Day.

#Video #Mexico Don Mencho!, Don Mencho!, Ra! Ra! Ra!

Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) da regalos en Michoacán a mujeres por día de las madres

(10 de mayo de 2023) pic.twitter.com/ywm4E3lr20 — ️ ᗰᖇ. ᑕíᐯIᑕO ®₿ (@Mr_Civico) May 12, 2023

Even though the gunmen can be seen moving around the towns with rifles and sporting cartel banners, law enforcement and military forces did not respond to the scene. The deliveries highlight the impunity with which drug cartels are able to operate in parts of Mexico.

Drug cartels in Mexico routinely deliver presents and host parties for townspeople in poor communities during special occasions like Christmas, Mother’s Day, and Children’s Day as a way to garner community support, Breitbart Texas reported. In most of these cases, cartel gunmen are able to carry out these events without any interference from Mexican police or military forces.

CJNG is the same drug cartel behind numerous terror-style attacks where they routinely kill innocent victims in bars and restaurants in Mexico as a way to scare locals as part of their turf wars with other cartels. The criminal organization is linked to the use of car bombs, IEDs, and the use of drones to drop explosives on rivals and police forces, Breitbart Texas reported.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “E.F Robles” from Jalisco and Jose Luis Lara from Michoacan.