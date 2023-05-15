Tijuana Cops Close Upscale Strip Club After Homicide of U.S. Army Soldier

Authorities in Tijuana shut down a famed strip club in connection with the ongoing investigation into the homicide of a U.S. Army soldier. Mexican authorities continue to keep most of the information on the case out of the public eye.

This week, the Baja California Attorney General’s Office shut down Honk Kong nightclub and its adjacent hotel Cascadas. In short a statement, authorities claim that the shutdown was tied to the lack of cooperation from the adult business.

Hong Kong nightclub is an upscale strip club along Coahuila Street — considered to be a red light district in Tijuana. Individuals from both sides of the border frequently visit the area.

The case began on May 11, when authorities found the body of a 23-year-old man who died from an apparent drug overdose in one of the rooms in the hotel. Authorities have refused to identify the victim. San Diego Red claims the victim is a U.S. soldier named Lowayne — a Jamaican-born U.S. citizen.

While local news outlets claim that the victim did not show signs of foul play and appears to have died from an apparent fentanyl overdose. Club owners refused to share the videos from inside the bar with authorities, thus interfering with the investigation. In response, authorities obtained a court order and temporarily shut down the establishment.

The case is not the first where bar trips to Baja California have ended in disappearances or homicides. In April, authorities carried out multiple raids at a bar called Shots and another one called Copeo in the city of Mexicali, concerning the disappearances of up to seven bar patrons. The local newspaper Zeta revealed that they had arrested two individuals that may have been linked to the Sinaloa Cartel in those cases.

