Mexican Authorities Capture Sinaloa Cartel Figure Linked to Cancun Violence

Mexican authorities arrested a key leader within the Sinaloa Cartel that prosecutors claim is behind a large portion of the violence in the tourist hotspot of Cancun and surrounding areas.

Over the weekend, Mexican military forces arrested Hector Elias “El 15 or Pantera” Flores Aceves in the city of Guamuchil, Sinaloa, during a raid in an upscale home. After the arrest, authorities flew El 15 to Mexico City where he faces federal drug trafficking and other charges in connection with his activities with the Sinaloa Cartel.

In addition to facing federal charges, El 15 is also wanted by the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office in connection with several murders in Cancun. State officials offered a $1 million pesos ($50,000 USD) reward for information leading to his capture.

La #FGEQuintanaRoo ofrece recompensa de 1 millón de pesos, para dar con el paradero de Héctor Elías Flores Aceves alías ‘El 15’, ‘Pantera’ y/o ‘Rey’, se busca por estar involucrado con los homicidios registrados en el km 16.5 del Boulevard Kukulcán del municipio de #BenitoJuarez pic.twitter.com/dF00iJwJj2 — Fiscalía General del Estado de Quintana Roo (@FGEQuintanaRoo) April 4, 2023

The man known as El 15 is known to authorities as a cartel lieutenant for Sinaloa who has been active in Quintana Roo and Yucatan.

Breitbart Texas previously reported on El 15 for his role in several murders, kidnappings, and extortions in the Cancun tourist area. The once-peaceful vacation spot has seen a dramatic spike in violence as the Sinaloa Cartel and Cartel Jalisco New Generation fight for control of the region.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “E.F. Robles” from Jalisco.