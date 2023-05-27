112 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized near Border in California

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized approximately 112 pounds of fentanyl. The seizure followed a traffic stop on Interstate 8 near the Pine Valley checkpoint on May 18.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke tweeted photos of bundles of blue fentanyl pills seized by Campo Station agents near the Interstate 8 checkpoint. The fentanyl weighed approximately 112 pounds.

Campo Station agents conducted an immigration inspection traffic stop on Interstate 8 near Pine Valley, California, on May 18, according to a statement from Border Patrol officials. During the stop, a Border Patrol K-9 team conducted a walk-around search of the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drugs in the SUV.

The agents transported the driver, a U.S. citizen, and the vehicle to the nearby immigration checkpoint for a physical search of the vehicle. During the search, the agents found nine plastic-wrapped packages containing blue pills.

The pills tested positive for fentanyl, officials stated. Agents determined the weight of the pills to be 112 pounds with an estimated street value of more than $1.5 million.

The agents turned the driver over to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The Drug Enforcement Administration took possession of the fentanyl pills.

“Transnational criminal organizations do everything they can to distribute these harmful narcotics and earn their profits with no regard for the destructive effects they have on our communities,” San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke said in a written statement. “Our Border Patrol agents remain vigilant, day and night, to intercept these poisons and the smugglers who transport them.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.