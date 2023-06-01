Cartel Gunmen Leave Three Human Heads near Mexican Army Base in Cancun

A group of cartel gunmen left three severed human heads and a narco-banner next to a military base in Cancun. The gruesome crime scene comes as rival cartels fight for control of the lucrative local drug distribution, trafficking, and money laundering businesses in the region.

The case took place this week outside of a Mexican Army base in Cancun, the local news outlet NotiCaribe reported. Military forces first went outside the base after getting a call of a banner hanging outside the fence. When the soldiers went to remove the banner, they found three severed heads next to it and called state authorities to document the crime scene.

Authorities took the banner, which showed a series of threats from one criminal organization to the other. While the cartel responsible is not named, the violence in Cancun and other parts of the state of Quintana Roo is tied to a fierce turf war where factions of the Sinaloa Cartel clash with factions of Cartel Jalisco New Generation for control of various illegal enterprises including the local distribution of drugs, drug trafficking routes, local sex trade, and others.

As Breitbart Texas has reported, some of the violence has taken place in tourist areas with shootouts and murders happening inside or right by luxurious hotels.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.