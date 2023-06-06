190 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized at Arizona Immigration Checkpoint

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than 190 pounds of fentanyl at an interior immigration checkpoint.

Retiring U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz tweeted photos from an immigration checkpoint near Yuma, Arizona. The images, taken last week, show more than 190 pounds hidden behind the rear seats of the alleged smuggler’s vehicle.

Incredible seizure! Last week Yuma agents working checkpoint operations seized over 190lbs of fentanyl after a #K9 alert. That is enough fentanyl to kill over 40 million people. I recently visited Yuma and am amazed by their dedication to the mission! @USBPChiefYUM pic.twitter.com/257GEPDCAR — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) June 5, 2023

As the vehicle approached the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint on May 30, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drugs in the pickup truck. A physical search of the vehicle led to the discovery of plastic-wrapped packages of drugs.

Chief Ortiz reported that the 190 pounds of fentanyl are enough to provide more than 40 million lethal doses.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel reported the value of the drugs to be more than $2 million.

Following a K9 alert, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents found more $2 million worth of fentanyl at a checkpoint along Interstate 8 near Yuma. The narcotics totaled more than 192 pounds, enough to kill 48 million people. #TheNoseKnows #OnePillCanKill #YumaSector pic.twitter.com/GuY4kojSBL — Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel (@USBPChiefYUM) June 1, 2023

A few days later, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers seized more than 229 pounds of fentanyl pills. The troopers found the drugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 19 near Amado, Arizona.

–Arizona State Troopers Seize Over 229 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills on Interstate 19 Near Amado–#AZTroopers discovered approximately 229.8 lb of fentanyl pills and 9.65 lb of cocaine worth an estimated $3.1 million. Read the news release: https://t.co/H42bnKSXzp pic.twitter.com/yqWVkYldXk — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 2, 2023

Border Patrol Agent Fidel Cabrera told KYMA, “It’s one of the largest if not the largest [fentanyl seizure] we’ve had here in Yuma.”

Between October 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023, Yuma Sector agents apprehended 289 pounds of fentanyl, according to a CBP report. This seven-month total nearly equals the total seizures of fentanyl for the past three years combined. Adding in the seizure above brings this year’s total to approximately 480 pounds compared to 336 pounds for the prior three years combined. The seizure by Arizona DPS cited above will not be included in the CBP reports.

U.S. Border Patrol seizes fentanyl worth more than $1.5 million

at Pine Valley checkpoint. Click link to read Press Release https://t.co/GSHMcQyv6Z pic.twitter.com/TC2ho6zMuc — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) May 26, 2023

Agents in the San Diego Sector also seized 112 pounds of fentanyl pills on Interstate 8 near Pine Valley, California, on May 18, Breitbart Texas reported. During FY23, San Diego Sector agents seized 866 pounds of fentanyl through the end of April, the CBP report states. During the same period last year, agents seized nearly 420 pounds of the deadly drug.