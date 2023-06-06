VIDEOS: Migrants Attempt Border Rush at Texas Port of Entry

A group of migrants attempted to force their way into the United States by rushing a CBP official port of entry. The action by the migrants forced federal authorities to close down the international port of entry.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Brownsville, Texas, at the Gateway International Bridge. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at about 4:15 p.m. groups of migrants began congregating in the vicinity of the bridge.

“CBP continuously evaluates its operational posture to determine if additional reductions in processing and operations are necessary, and will communicate additional changes to the public as they occur,” a statement from CBP revealed.

Brownsville City Commissioner Pedro Cardenas shared on social media a video that captured the moment when migrants appeared to rush through the Mexican toll booths at the port of entry. In his post, the local elected official said the city “needed several plans.”

A second video captured the moment when migrants appear to push through a CBP pedestrian barrier in the middle of the bridge and then run north.

De nuevo, migrantes dan “portazo” y buscan ingresar a EU (Puente Nuevo Matamoros) Daisy Herrera / Noé Gea pic.twitter.com/UE9xW1GrRv — Lauris (@lau_gs13) June 6, 2023

In a prepared statement, officials reported that by 6:25 p.m. CBP reopened the port of entry and normal cross-border traffic resumed. The issue in Brownsville comes as the border city recently became one of the busiest border cities in the current immigration crisis.

As Breitbart Texas reported, a similar incident took place in April when a group of Venezuelan migrants tried to force their way into Brownsville forcing CBP officials to shut down the port of entry for several hours. At the time, the migrants were fleeing from the Gulf Cartel since the criminal organization had torched several of their tents and had threatened the migrants for going around the criminal organization in trying to cross into Texas to claim asylum.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

“J.A. Espinoza” from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report.