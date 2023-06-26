Abandoned Migrant Rescued as Large Groups Continue Crossing Border into Texas

Eagle Pass South Station Border Patrol agents rescue a migrant suffering severe heat exhaustion. (U.S. Border Patrol/Del Rio Sector)
Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents saved the life of a migrant who suffered severe dehydration after being abandoned near the border in South Texas in record-breaking heat. Temperatures in the area are forecast to hit nearly 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, and highs will remain over 100 degrees for at least the next two weeks.

Eagle Pass South Station Border Patrol agents responded to an abandoned migrant who human smugglers left behind after he could not keep up due to dehydration, according to a tweet from Acting Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Juan Bernal. The agents found the unresponsive migrant suffering from severe heat exhaustion.

The agents quickly provided life-saving first aid, and the migrant is expected to make a full recovery, Bernal stated.

Not all migrants are as lucky. During the past week, Del Rio Sector agents recovered the bodies of at least six migrants who died from the record-breaking heatwave impacting South and West Texas.

Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan Bernal tweeted a report on Friday stating, “Over the last 24 hours, our agents have encountered four deceased individuals in the Del Rio Sector’s area of responsibility,” Breitbart Texas reported.

Earlier this week, a CBP source not authorized to speak to the media told Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark that agents recovered the remains of two more migrant bodies near Eagle Pass, Texas.

“One of the deceased migrants was preliminarily identified as a 25-year-old Mexican national,” Clark wrote. “The other, according to the source, remains unidentified.”

Despite the extreme heat dome sitting over the border region, migrants continue to cross the border in large groups. Late last week, Chief Bernal tweeted a photo of two large groups of 415 migrants who crossed the border near Eagle Pass.

