Mexican Cops Arrest ‘Influencer’ During Jewelry Store Robbery Investigation

Authorities in Mexico City arrested a social media influencer with over a million followers on TikTok in connection with an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery at a jewelry store.

Information released by Mexico City’s Attorney General revealed that authorities arrested Marco “N” and Yulissa “N” in connection with the investigation into Monday’s robbery. Mexico City’s Police Chief Omar Harfuch previously announced the arrest of Marco, who he described as one of the suspected robbers, but had not mentioned that his girlfriend was also in custody.

Investigamos a un hombre detenido esta madrugada por la @SSC_CDMX, en la Col. Anáhuac, por su probable participación en delitos contra la salud, portación de arma de fuego y cohecho. Posiblemente esta relacionado con el robo a una joyería el día de ayer.https://t.co/wPSXkbxcaP pic.twitter.com/1gp8k081is — Fiscalía CDMX (@FiscaliaCDMX) June 27, 2023

Local news outlets in Mexico City identified the woman as Yulissa Mendoza, a famed TikToker with over 1.4 million followers.

As Breitbart Texas reported this week, a group of gunmen spent about 8-10 minutes using hammers to break through the bullet-resistant glass at a jewelry store in the upscale Polanco neighborhood in Mexico City.

SE LLEVARON 15 RELOJES RÓLEX del BERGER de ANTARA

Según los 1os informes, estos ladrones robaron 15 piezas de los aparadores.

Estuvieron 8 minutos dentro de la plaza y huyeron.

Los guardias de Antara no intervinieron, ni llamaron a la policía.@SSC_CDMX y @FiscaliaCDMX indagan. pic.twitter.com/81WyGL4r8G — Carlos Jiménez (@c4jimenez) June 27, 2023

The gunmen allegedly stole about 15 luxury watches and escaped after the armed security at the shopping center did not intervene or call 911.

