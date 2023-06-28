Mexican Cops Arrest ‘Influencer’ During Jewelry Store Robbery Investigation

Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

Authorities in Mexico City arrested a social media influencer with over a million followers on TikTok in connection with an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery at a jewelry store.

Information released by Mexico City’s Attorney General revealed that authorities arrested Marco “N” and Yulissa “N” in connection with the investigation into Monday’s robbery. Mexico City’s Police Chief Omar Harfuch previously announced the arrest of Marco, who he described as one of the suspected robbers, but had not mentioned that his girlfriend was also in custody.

Local news outlets in Mexico City identified the woman as Yulissa Mendoza, a famed TikToker with over 1.4 million followers.

As Breitbart Texas reported this week, a group of gunmen spent about 8-10 minutes using hammers to break through the bullet-resistant glass at a jewelry store in the upscale Polanco neighborhood in Mexico City.

The gunmen allegedly stole about 15 luxury watches and escaped after the armed security at the shopping center did not intervene or call 911.

