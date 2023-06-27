VIDEO: Gunmen Use Hammers to Smash into Mexico City Jewelry Store

A group of gunmen used hammers to break through what appeared to be bullet-resistant glass during a robbery in an upscale shopping center in Mexico City. The robbers spent almost ten minutes beating the windows at the jewelry store without interference from armed security or police officers.

The robbery occurred on Monday evening at the Plaza Antara in the Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City. Four to five suspects began to strike the glass in the display cases trying to get to several high-end watches. Other suspects stood guard with handguns. Shoppers recorded the robbery and shared it on social media.

In the aftermath of the robbery, Mexico City’s Police Chief Omar Harfuch claimed that they were investigating the case and no injuries had been reported.

En @AlcaldiaMHmx @SSC_CDMX tomó conocimiento del robo a una joyería, no hay heridos. Personal de #SSC da seguimiento, tengan certeza que haremos justicia y estos ladrones serán detenidos. — Omar Garcia Harfuch (@OHarfuch) June 27, 2023

By Tuesday morning, Harfuch reported that authorities arrested one of the gunmen believed to have taken part in the robbery.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas, including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas, if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “L.P. Contreras” from Mexico City and “Dharma Fernandez” from Baja California.