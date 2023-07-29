Texas Troopers Find 5-Year-Old Unaccompanied Migrant Girl near Border

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers found a five-year-old migrant girl near the border in Eagle Pass. The Honduran child crossed the border into Texas with three adult women who “found her” alone in Mexico.
DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez tweeted photos of a five-year-old Honduran child in Eagle Pass’ Shelby Park. The child said her father, who remained in Honduras, sent to to the U.S. to reunite with her mother. The three adult females she was with said they found her in Piedras Negras, Coahuila.
5– : @TxDPS Troopers in #EaglePass located an unaccompanied child from Honduras. She was found in Piedras Negras, Mexico by three adult females who crossed her illegally between the ports of entry.… pic.twitter.com/k8jsGGNttf
— Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) July 27, 2023
Olivarez told Breitbart Texas the little girl was alone when the three women found her approximately six days before they crossed the Rio Grande into Texas.
DPS investigators worked with Border Patrol agents and the Honduran consulate and learned that the child’s mother died in the U.S. three days earlier. The child was unaware of her mother’s death.
RELATED STORIES:
- Exclusive—Brian Lonergan: ‘Sound of Freedom’ Villains Are Enabled by Biden’s Border Policies
- Honduran Migrant Teen Dies in Biden Admin Custody
- Migrant Observed Throwing 1-Year-Old Girl into Texas Border River, Say Police
- Migrant Infant, 3 Adults Drowned While Crossing Border River into Texas
- Ten Migrant Children Found Abandoned in 115-Degree Heat near Border in Texas
- 3 Migrant Children Found Abandoned in Texas near Border River
- Rep. Lesko: Harder to Adopt a Dog than to Take in Migrant Kids Under Biden
- Watch: Kat Cammack Details Chilling Case of Toddler Trafficked into U.S. by Illegal Alien Sex Offender
The child had a plastic bag containing her birth certificate and a note. The note had an address in Nixa, Missouri, and two phone numbers with Missouri area codes. Nixa is located just south of Springfield.
The child was one of 852 migrants who crossed the border in the Del Rio Sector on Friday. During the past six days, more than 5,000 migrants entered Texas in this sector, according to unofficial reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas.
Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.