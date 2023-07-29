Texas Troopers Find 5-Year-Old Unaccompanied Migrant Girl near Border

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers found a five-year-old migrant girl near the border in Eagle Pass. The Honduran child crossed the border into Texas with three adult women who “found her” alone in Mexico.

DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez tweeted photos of a five-year-old Honduran child in Eagle Pass’ Shelby Park. The child said her father, who remained in Honduras, sent to to the U.S. to reunite with her mother. The three adult females she was with said they found her in Piedras Negras, Coahuila.

Olivarez told Breitbart Texas the little girl was alone when the three women found her approximately six days before they crossed the Rio Grande into Texas.

DPS investigators worked with Border Patrol agents and the Honduran consulate and learned that the child’s mother died in the U.S. three days earlier. The child was unaware of her mother’s death.

The child had a plastic bag containing her birth certificate and a note. The note had an address in Nixa, Missouri, and two phone numbers with Missouri area codes. Nixa is located just south of Springfield.

The child was one of 852 migrants who crossed the border in the Del Rio Sector on Friday. During the past six days, more than 5,000 migrants entered Texas in this sector, according to unofficial reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas.